Smucker mocks

our love of America

I join the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board in calling on U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to resign (“Disgrace,” Jan. 13).

In my view, the congressman’s pathetic attempt to gratify an insurrectionist, wannabe despot by challenging the results of a fair election strikes at the very heart of democracy and mocks those who love this country.

That Smucker would rise in the U.S. House to advance that baseless claim mere hours after rioters violently burst into our U.S. Capitol — hunting those who disagreed with them and their tyrannical leader — is sickening.

We, his constituents, deserve better. We deserve a competent, patriotic representative.

Clayton Margerum

Lancaster