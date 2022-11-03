Everyone has received numerous pieces of communication from candidates this election season. Most contain some combination of facts, half-truths and outright lies.

I received a mailer recently from the campaign for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker that I consider to be completely out of bounds. The headline states, “Liberals Bob Hollister and President Biden have failed us.” It goes on to identify inflation, gas prices and open borders as issues.

You can blame President Joe Biden for those failures if you wish, but what did Hollister — Smucker’s Democratic opponent in the 11th Congressional District — have to do with those issues? He has never held public office, so how in the world could he have failed us?

I sense a whiff of desperation in the Smucker campaign. Count me in as a lifelong Republican planning to vote for Hollister.

Rich Oliver

Rapho Township