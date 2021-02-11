I believe that our representative, Congressman Lloyd Smucker, is a disgrace and embarrassment to this constituency. His statement concerning the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was hollow, to say the least.

Truly, the actions of the cowardly thugs (as Smucker essentially stated) were inexcusable. However, Smucker neglected to acknowledge all of the sources and instigators of this terrorism.

Unlike his fellow Republican, U.S. Sen. Patrick Toomey, Smucker lacks the fortitude to call out President Donald J. Trump as an instigator. Sadly, Rep. Smucker was Trump’s faithful puppet to the end of his administration. Politics is thicker than the blood of ethics.

We need someone in Congressman Smucker’s official position who has the willpower to honestly express himself.

Kenneth M. Hoak

Conestoga Township