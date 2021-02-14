A few weeks ago, I submitted a letter, as did many others, stating how deeply disturbed I was that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker joined those protesting the results of the November election and seeking to overthrow our Constitution, dissolve our democracy, deny our voting rights, and effectively install a dictatorship in place of our democratic form of government. This behavior, which I believe to be seditious and treasonous, was both shocking and appalling coming from my congressman, a Lancaster County native who professes to be both God-fearing and an American.

Why Lloyd Smucker and others sought to jeopardize our constitutional democracy was beyond me. Smucker and his cohorts insulted and defamed every person who worked to make our elections fair and accurate. These individuals are traitors to their country and to the men and women who fought and worked so hard to create it. At that time, world and US military leaders were concerned that this would be the demise of American democracy and were fearful of an armed coup and the shedding of American blood (and indeed blood was shed Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol). Now Congressman Smucker continues to defend the actions of those whose continuous stream of repeatedly disproven lies and insurrectionist rhetoric led to the assault on the Capitol. How could anyone who claims to be an American desire such an end to our country? Remember their actions when you next vote. Shame on those who were elected to protect our country but who sought to destroy it, and God bless America and protect her from the ravages of these sycophants.

Susan Hoffman

Mount Joy Township