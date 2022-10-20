In my view, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker is a Trumpian who shares all that is wrong with former President Donald Trump’s lying approach to governing.

I believe there were little things that were questionable about the 2020 election, but none of them would have changed the outcome of the election. Trump lost the national popular vote by more than 7 million votes, and that is a fact. No widespread fraud was ever proven.

If Trump runs again and wins, I believe that we will see the end of our democracy. I surely hope that Smucker loses his bid for reelection.

Gerald Buchko

Millersville