I have seen U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker as a pragmatic problem solver who followed his oath of office of upholding the U.S. Constitution. I was thus filled with incredible disappointment and overwhelming consternation when I read about his statements regarding the presidential election.

With no evidence, Rep. Smucker has seemingly sought to undermine 244 years of peaceful transfer of power and democratic freedoms by disagreeing with election results that have been deemed by all responsible parties as fair — election results that ensured his reelection.

If Smucker is willing to forfeit these democratic ideals for the favor of one man, Donald Trump, he no longer deserves to serve in our democracy, because he does not serve the people or the U.S. Constitution.

William Fife

Lancaster