Lloyd Smucker — I won't call him “Representative,” as I do not believe he deserves the title — has failed to be a leader.

I believe he knew the election process in Pennsylvania was fair and conducted with integrity by the election offices and their workers. Yet he essentially supported the idea that the election was stolen.

He has seemingly also demonstrated that law and order only apply to Democrats and African Americans; his position appears to be that Republicans, and especially ones with money, can do whatever they want.

What do you bet his position would be if the president who lost the 2020 election had been a Democrat? He obviously drank the Kool-Aid handed out by former President Donald Trump. It is time for him to go in search of some integrity — or maybe just go.

Donald Gilbert

Caernarvon Township