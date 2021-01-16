Earlier this month, like a lemming, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker followed some other Republican members of Congress in their effort to overturn and disenfranchise millions of Pennsylvania voters by objecting to the state’s certified electoral results — even after the U.S. Capitol had been overrun.

I say Smucker was like a lemming, as I believe he is too much of a coward to stand up to his fellow Republicans, even after the attack on the Capitol, and admit that his initial position was wrong. He just followed his friends over the cliff of blind obedience to President Donald Trump. This is not too surprising, however, since Smucker will rarely even meet with his constituents face-to-face.

For these reasons, I believe that Smucker should resign, as Pennsylvania does not have any provision for a recall election.

Ed Stone

Lititz