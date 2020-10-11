I read LNP’s front-page attack on Congressman Lloyd Smucker on Sept. 6 regarding Smucker’s decision not to take part in LNP’s forum/septic tank (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger,” Tom Murse column).

I was pondering and gathering facts as to how to write a letter to you. There were several times when I thought to myself, “Let it alone, Glenn. It’s what LNP, LancasterOnline or whatever you want to call yourselves does.”

So let’s begin:

Tom Murse, I believe you were born and raised here. Then you should know that Congressman Smucker is a man of integrity. The integrity you grew up believing in is the same as his.

Never hide from your subscribers and readers all the incredibly beautiful things that Smucker and his brothers and sisters have done all over the world.

I couldn’t — couldn’t — believe that Murse wrote that LNP | LancasterOnline is impartial.

That’s why so many of us believe journalism is dead.

Glenn Mowrer

Marietta