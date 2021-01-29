As a constituent of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, I feel compelled to say he did not represent me or many others who have expressed the same concern and dismay at his reckless behavior and the attempted coup initiated by former President Donald Trump.

I am ashamed and disgusted that after many recounts and many legal challenges — that Republican and conservative judges everywhere said had no validity — that Smucker continued to support the Big Lies and therefore the violent, illegal attempts of Trump supporters to overthrow our government and the Constitution, which he was sworn to protect.

Smucker is a disgrace to this country and especially the people of Lancaster County who hold truth, honesty and integrity so dear to our fundamental values. Would he teach his children to lie, cheat and steal until they get what they want? Smucker must do the right thing and resign.

Andrew Terrell

Manheim Township