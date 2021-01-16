The flood of defamatory letters against U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker prompts me to point out the valuable service his office provided me in resolving a problem with the IRS.

That agency had miscopied my name from my last income tax return and introduced that error into its files. The result was that the IRS would no longer recognize me under my real name when I logged into its website.

For nearly a year, I tried unsuccessfully by telephone, online contacts, mail and office visits to correct this simple mistake until finally, as a last resort, I turned to Rep. Smucker for help. It took the intervention of his office to finally resolve the case.

I came away with the impression that the IRS is an unresponsive, evasive and arrogant federal agency that does not deserve the word “service” in its name.

On the other hand, I believe that Smucker takes his job as a public servant seriously. Many thanks to him and his assistant, Jake Taylor!

Ernst Behrens

East Hempfield Township