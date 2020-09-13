What doesn’t Congressman Lloyd Smucker understand about the word “representative”? Executive Editor Tom Murse’s column about Smucker’s refusal to participate in a candidate forum (“Smucker a ‘no’ vote on forum with challenger,” Sept. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline) reveals the depth of Smucker’s misinterpretation of the word.

My experience trying to get answers from Smucker goes back to when I was a community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board. I received a call one evening to participate in a “telephone town hall” meeting with Smucker. I stayed on the line and listened to the conversation.

I learned subsequently that no reporter from the newspaper or WGAL had been invited to attend. Not long afterward, I was invited to participate in another call. I connected, and this time I asked: Have you invited any media representatives to listen so that the content of the discussions can be shared with local citizens? And if not, why not? It was apparent that there weren’t enough questions to fill the time slot, but my question was not answered. This scenario was repeated two more times.

A few weeks later, Smucker took part in an LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board discussion that could be viewed online. After the session ended, I approached Smucker privately so as not to embarrass him, asking him why he wouldn’t invite media to listen and then report on his town hall meetings. He wouldn’t answer, but suggested I call his office to talk to him. I didn’t bother to follow up. He had enough opportunity to give me a straight answer, and I wasn’t going to waste any more of my time.

Evelyn S. Albert

Ephrata