Congressman Lloyd Smucker voted no on a bill to help our young families get baby formula.

Congressman Smucker voted no on a bill to help lower the costs for prescription medications, such as insulin, for those in our community. This is especially burdensome for people on fixed incomes.

Congressman Smucker voted no to have key infrastructure money come to our county, hurting our business community.

Congressman Smucker voted to block Congress from accepting the commonwealth’s 20 electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — but accepted the votes that were cast for him on the same ballot.

Congressman Smucker has, in my view, failed our community, our young families, people on fixed income and businesses.

I will vote yes for Bob Hollister.

Mary Grill

Manheim Township