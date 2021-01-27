The Jan. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Before we move forward” needs a response, and I also have an issue with the letters you print in your newspaper.

The last few years, you have printed the most vile, disrespectful letters about President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. I take issue with the letters that claim Smucker essentially violated the Constitution by questioning the election results.

Smucker had every right to do this, as I believe that several states violated the Constitution in the ways they changed their election procedures.

There will be no “moving forward” for many until the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board ceases with its bullying of our elected officials. Remember, those officials represent all of us, and I hope they will not cave in to the editorial board’s demands. For you to insist that all Republicans must reject loudly and clearly the “Big Lie” before full healing can be possible is unkind. Full healing comes from all sides, and if we are to become united, I believe the editorial board must stop trying to discredit anyone who does not think like its members. I will not reject what I believe to be true, and I will not be deprogrammed.

Naomi Strothers

Ephrata