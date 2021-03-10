U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker continued to question the Pennsylvania election process. On Jan. 7, he cited “unconstitutional measures taken by bureaucrats and partisan justices in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania that have unlawfully changed how this election was carried out” and “potentially changed the outcome and certainly caused millions of our state’s voters to question the election results.”

Smucker is, in my view, unable to accept the election results.

If Republican elected officials actually want all eligible Pennsylvania voters to cast their votes, Smucker would have taken the lead to make sure all votes were counted — whether they were mail ballots or in person.

In the name of democracy, make it super-easy for anyone to vote! Instead, Republicans are complaining about judicial this or legislative that in the past election. Stop creating smoke screens to diffuse and confuse the core of the U.S. Constitution and the patriotic right to vote. Work for all Pennsylvanians to make it easy to vote, period! No more road blocks!

Jim Wiegner

Ephrata Township