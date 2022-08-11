I just finished reading Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s comments about the Inflation Reduction Act and found them quite interesting (“Smucker says bill will push inflation up,” Aug. 8 LNP | LancasterOnline).

It seems to me that when Smucker wants to spew misinformation, he’s eager to talk with this newspaper. However, forums in which he can be questioned — either by the newspaper or his constituents — are generally by invitation only.

When you read Smucker’s comments, please remember who’s making the comments. He was willing to throw out our votes in the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that more than 60 lawsuits contesting that election were dismissed or dropped due to lack of evidence. The claims of fraud were consistently found to be baseless. (Smucker, though, seemingly believed that his own election victory was fraud-free.)

Smucker recently voted against the U.S. House of Representatives' version of the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 — a bill to help our military veterans. How much more are we willing to take from this guy? We’ve given him ample opportunity to represent us, and, in my view, he has failed miserably.

Isn’t it about time that Lancaster County voters actually vote for someone who represents our beliefs, rather than just pulling the party lever?

Jay Hertzog

Denver