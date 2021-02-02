On the Opinion pages, LNP | LancasterOnline has aptly conveyed the feelings of the citizens of the 11th Congressional District regarding U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker — both those averse to and praiseworthy of his action.

We all can remember when Smucker first ran for Congress and said he would always represent the positions of his constituents, exercise statesmanship and promote open dialogue with Democrats and Republicans alike.

What a hoax!

In my view, we only got to watch that wannabe “consummate” politician fail us in virtually everything he promised.

Smucker doesn’t seem to have noticed how diversified we are in this congressional district. Yes, we have it all — variety in national origin, race, religion, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, etc. How, then, could Smucker have voted in line with former President Donald Trump’s positions — which I see as mostly errant — about 94% of the time during his career?

How, unless he thinks he represents only right-leaning white Anglo-Saxon Protestants, could he justify his votes?

Smucker has repeatedly shown total disregard for the tenets underlying the oath of office he is obliged to uphold. His four-year devotion to Trump, who ended up neck-deep in the polluted Washington, D.C., swamp, and the Republican Party was downright ludicrous!

Woodrow Sites

Mount Joy