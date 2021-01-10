Last week, Congressman Lloyd Smucker voted to object to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College certification mere hours after an armed insurrection besieged the U.S. Capitol.

It is clear to me now that Smucker is a seditionist and traitor who sought to overturn an election. Full stop. By voting against certification, Smucker has voted to overthrow a duly elected government of the United States. Full stop. If he had any decency, he would reflect on his actions that led to the tragic events of Wednesday and resign, but he won’t. He has no decency. No backbone. Seemingly no sense of right and wrong.

The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board called for President Donald Trump’s removal after his actions Wednesday, and it should not stop there. Every enabler of Trump is responsible for what happened at the Capitol and they all need to go.

Nate Rosenberg

Millersville