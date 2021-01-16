Early on Jan. 7, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted against the acceptance of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes in the presidential election won by Joe Biden. Smucker’s action sought to disenfranchise the people of Pennsylvania, including his constituents — the voters in the 11th Congressional District.

He did this seemingly knowing that it fulfilled the wishes of a rampaging mob that, hours earlier, was determined to stop Congress’ acceptance of the election results. That mob — which ransacked the U.S. Capitol, terrorized elected officials and their staff members, threatened the life of Vice President Mike Pence and murdered a Capitol Police officer — approved of Smucker’s action. He did it anyway.

I believe Smucker recognized that it would accomplish nothing except to embolden those who do not respect the democratic process and who are willing to engage in domestic terrorism to advance their hate-filled agenda. He does not deserve to serve as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mary H. Glazier

Manor Township