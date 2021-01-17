The LNP | LancasterOnline editorial calling for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s resignation is absolutely correct ("Disgrace," Jan. 13).

Smucker must take responsibility for his actions before and after Jan. 6 and his ongoing loyalty to the lies of President Donald Trump since 2016. I believe that his blind loyalty and the actions of Smucker and the others who voted against accepting the certified results of the presidential election contributed to the terrorism and insurrection initiated by Trump.

Anyone who violated the U.S. Capitol, entered it illegally and caused damage to federal property, should be arrested. All of them!

Also, praise for Gerald Wilson, a retired Lancaster police lieutenant, for helping to identify these criminals (“Retired local officer helping FBI,” Jan. 12 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Please publish the names of the Republican U.S. House members who refused to wear masks and were sequestered with the Democratic representatives who wore masks and now might have contracted COVID-19 from those Republican representatives.

Cheryl Desmond

Lancaster Township