In my opinion, Congressman Lloyd Smucker isn’t that smart. He isn’t creatively solving any problems. He raises money and then seemingly does his donors’ duties. He is just a placeholder to keep the majority intact. He does little for the community, in my view, and rarely engages with it.

He is not going to make any important or tough decisions because it isn’t in him. He is a sycophantic nobody who is fortunate enough to be in a district that used to be so gerrymandered it was featured on nationally syndicated shows.

But look at Smucker’s face when he got a ride on Air Force One. (Google it.) He looked like a 12-year-old at a K-pop concert.

We are stuck with Smucker until we whip up the courage to not accept subpar as the status quo.

Smucker rarely calls out President Donald Trump for his racist and otherwise abhorrent statements and behavior. Smucker seems proud to represent everything Trump stands for — like the coward he is. Even being in a safe Republican district isn’t enough to give Smucker the courage to call out racism or facism. Or, worse, to vote against his party to serve his constituents.

Smucker is horrible at his job, which requires him to hold the executive branch in check. We need to shorten his legislative career. We need fewer Smuckers in Congress and more patriots. Smucker has shown his loyalty is to a leader, not the country — let alone his own constituents.

Nathaniel Bomberger

Lancaster