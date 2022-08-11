If there is anything more predictable than the sun coming up in the East, I believe it’s the knee-jerk sound of Congressman Lloyd Smucker denigrating any legislation proposed or passed by Democrats.

The Aug. 8 LNP | LancasterOnline included the front-page article “Smucker says bill will push inflation up,” and I was left wondering why the newspaper bothered.

In his years in office, Smucker has rarely been associated, in my view, with legislation that actually helps the lives of his constituents. Before anyone suggests his support for the execrable Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, I would say that I believe there is no one on this Earth who believes that legislation helped anyone but the wealthiest among us.

When Smucker had the chance to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, he voted to gut it. When Pennsylvanians needed (and still need) a brave voice to reject the Big Lie, Smucker was there in the corner, braying on cue for the former president.

It’s a continuing mystery to me why people like Smucker run for Congress. In my view, they are not motivated by the will to improve the lives of fellow citizens. Given the political demographics of Lancaster County, we are probably always going to be represented by the GOP. Is it asking too much to have that person reflect a concern for the health and well-being of his or her fellow Lancaster County residents?

Joel Eigen

Lancaster Township