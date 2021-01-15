U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker needs to resign! I look at our vast, loving and caring community in Lancaster County. Time after time, Republicans and Democrats come to the aid of the poor, fill food banks, set records with the Extraordinary Give and so much more.

Is this the community that Smucker represents when he says that all of our votes in this past election should essentially be voided? Or is he just speaking for the small percentage of voters who have embraced the “stolen election” lies and conspiracy theories spewed by President Donald Trump, the far-right media and social media fringe groups?

I believe that this election was fair. I maintain that if Smucker is only guided by the screaming few, not the vast majority of our community, then he does not serve us and he should resign.

Meanwhile, praise to Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who strongly spoke out for the validity of all Pennsylvania votes.

Kenneth Reed

Mannheim Township