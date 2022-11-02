The headline “Smucker could see clout grow” on the front page of the Oct. 16 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline was indeed chilling.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker supposedly “represents” hundreds of thousands of citizens, but he is seemingly so insecure that he refuses to hold in-person town hall meetings where he might be exposed to any ideas other than his own.

I believe that it is not in our national or local interest to have such a person obtaining additional “clout” in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Smucker actually voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, which would have nullified millions of votes cast by citizens of Pennsylvania in the 2020 election. I believe that such a person who, by his vote, essentially declares that he does not believe in democracy does not deserve the votes of patriotic Americans who believe in our democratic system of government.

I believe that by showing his true political philosophy, Smucker has demonstrated why patriotic citizens in his congressional district should instead vote for Bob Hollister, who has demonstrated faith and support for our democratic system.

J. Kenneth Kreider

Elizabethtown