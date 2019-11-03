Did anyone notice that in the votes for the legislative week ending Oct. 25 (“How they voted,” Oct. 27 Sunday LNP) Rep. Lloyd Smucker did not vote on HR 4617, legislation related to combating foreign interference in U.S. elections? Nor did Smucker vote on the HR 4617 amendment that sought to remove a provision authorizing the U.S. attorney general to correct the spread of false logistical information about state and local elections if nonfederal authorities have failed to do so.
Smucker simply did not vote at all on those items.
He did vote no on unmasking shell corporations. He also voted to require subpoenas to access a corporation ownership database (so much for transparency in business). I guess he was just too busy flying to Pennsylvania with President Donald Trump to do his real job. I feel certain his 2018 Democratic opponent, Jess King, would have done differently.
Victoria Swayne
Penn Township