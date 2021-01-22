I believe that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s call for healing and unity is the height of hypocrisy. He knew that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, as there wasn’t one bit of evidence of actual election fraud.

When Trump called the Georgia secretary of state and asked him to essentially help rig the election by recalculating just enough votes to declare Trump the winner, Smucker said nothing. How can we accept this brazen act of treachery by the president of the United States? Yet a lot of Trump lovers, including Smucker, seemingly looked the other way.

Then, Jan. 6, we all know what despicable acts were perpetrated by the fanatical army of Trump in an effort to overturn the election and the U.S. government. A Capitol Police officer died trying to protect Rep. Smucker and his colleagues.

The worst part of that was how Smucker then returned to the House of Representatives, continued with Trump’s fantasy and chose Trump over his oath to the Constitution and the people of Pennsylvania.

The time for healing and unity was in November, when Trump’s head of cybersecurity declared this election to be the most secure in history.

All that Pennsylvanians are asking for is the truth, but instead we got Smucker. And for all those Trump Republicans who are crying about fearing for their lives: If you are protecting Trump because you are a coward, then you should resign.

However, Smucker needs to resign today. The body cannot heal until the cancer is removed permanently.

Christine Macready

West Hempfield Township