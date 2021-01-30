When the institutions that define our democracy are called into question, leaders are provided an opportunity to show their mettle.

It saddens me that U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker decided to go along with the debunked and disproven conspiracy that the presidential election was somehow invalid — while simultaneously accepting the result for his own reelection.

If Smucker supports the invalidation of the Pennsylvania electors, despite the overwhelming evidence that the public servants of the commonwealth presided over a fair and secure election, I wonder: How can the people of Lancaster trust him to support and defend the Constitution of the United States in matters that more directly affect our daily lives?

In going along with the futile and entirely ideological protests, Smucker has shown he had neither the wisdom nor the backbone to make principled decisions. It is a shame that Smucker seemingly decided to give in to pressure from a vocal fringe of society and support the undermining of our democratic system — rather than stand up for all his constituents and uphold the will of the people.

Tim Mahoney

Pequea Township