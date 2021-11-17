For those complaining about U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker not voting for the “popular” infrastructure bill:

You should be happy it passed the U.S. House at all. Extremely unpopular presidents don’t accomplish anything. Did Richard Nixon pass any major legislation during Watergate? Did Jimmy Carter pass any major legislation when his approval rating went down the tubes? Did George W. Bush? The answer is no.

Our government does not have the authority to govern with impunity. It has to govern with a mandate. According to Civiqs (a left-leaning pollster), President Joe Biden has a 35% job approval rating in Pennsylvania and a 55% job disapproval rating.

If the people don’t believe the president is doing a good job, the people will want their representative to stop the president from doing anything else that may harm their interests.

Congressman Lloyd Smucker did the right thing. Just because you like something doesn’t mean a majority of those on your street agree.

Nathan Rybner

Manheim Township