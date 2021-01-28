In The Atlantic magazine this month, Republican U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse writes that conspiracy theorists, including QAnon, are “the blossoming of a rotten seed that took root in the Republican Party some time ago and has been nourished by treachery, poor political judgment, and cowardice.”

Predictably ungracious and behaving like a petulant child, Donald Trump became the first president in 152 years to not attend the inauguration of his successor. After four years of fomenting “American carnage,” it seems little wonder. May he now assuage our collective anxieties by quietly descending into obscurity.

Mimicking the toady, cretinous behavior of U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz — both touting Ivy League credentials — our own homegrown insurrectionist, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, joined in trying to invalidate our state’s election results. Seemingly showing no contrition, Rep. Smucker, in my opinion, deserves condemnation for his disgusting stunt early on Jan. 7. As is true for Trump, all seems transactional for Smucker.

Perhaps we should erect lasting memorials, including explanatory signage at the U.S. Capitol, so that we collectively long remember the mindless, destructive fury that Trump and his abettors unleashed.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster