The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board should be ashamed that, in my view, it presented opinions as facts, acting as a megaphone for the Democrats’ sound bites. The unbridled nerve to repeatedly call for Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s resignation is laughable.

The vote on Jan. 6 was, in my view, not to overturn the results or the election. Smucker was standing up for the people of the 11th Congressional District and defending our Constitution.

What specifically did the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board expect Smucker to do when then-Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, in my view, blatantly violated the state constitution for political gain? I believe there is no question that Boockvar circumvented the state Legislature to make changes to election law.

Smucker placed his hand on the Bible and swore an oath to preserve, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. And while that seemingly may mean little to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board, I know Smucker to be a man of his word and a man of great character.

Article I, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution gives electoral authority to the state legislators and Congress — it did not grant this authority to rogue bureaucrats.

I believe that criticism of Smucker for his objection is unfounded. I also think the editorial board would rather allow the people of Lancaster County to live in doubt about the election, rather than give its readers facts. We demand answers to this constitutional question.

Dean McComsey

Strasburg Township