Your newspaper lately has been full of letters from readers and columns displaying undisguised hate for former President Donald Trump.

Now I see your editorials and many letters that say that, partly because he continues to support Trump, Congressman Lloyd Smucker doesn’t represent the values of the people of Lancaster County — love, patriotism, democracy, compassion, understanding, etc. — and that he should resign.

If those writers truly believe in those values, then they should reread their own editorials and letters. I believe they are examples of ultimate hypocrisy.

John Null

East Hempfield Township