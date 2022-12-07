The Nov. 30 letter “Will Smucker condemn meeting?” contains two questions.

The first question was whether U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker would condemn former President Donald Trump’s dinner meeting with a racist. Of course Smucker condemns racism in any form — no question about it.

The second question asked what Bob Hollister would say about Trump meeting with a racist.

If my memory serves me correctly, Smucker received over 194,000 votes and defeated Hollister with 61% of the vote in the election for the 11th Congressional District. In other words, a rather large number of voters really don’t care what Hollister had to say about anything.

My hope is that the letter writer loses the taste of sour grapes before Christmas.

Gary Shaffer

East Petersburg