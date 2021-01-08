I write this on the day that Congress is supposed to be formalizing Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, and the U.S. Capitol is being overrun by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

President Trump bears responsibility for this sad turn of events. But make no mistake, so do Trump enablers and sycophants like our congressman, Lloyd Smucker.

Smucker’s vote against the slate of electors from Pennsylvania — further sowing doubts in the minds of people who believe the election was rigged — makes him complicit, in my view, in what happened Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

I hope the people of Lancaster County will remember his cowardly act when he asks for your vote again.

David Ehrlich

Manheim Township