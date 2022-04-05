Christopher Krebs, a Trump appointee and former director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the 2020 election was one of the safest and most secure in our history. Bill Barr, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney general, investigated and did not find any widespread fraud that could have changed the election results.

Pennsylvania executed the full and complete certification of the 2020 election. Several lawsuits were submitted to challenge the results, all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Each suit was heard and/or reviewed. However, the lawsuits failed to demonstrate evidence of systematic fraud or irregularity that could have changed the outcome of the election.

Our institutions — the women and men working within them — did their jobs. This includes exercising various checks and balances to ensure that our country and Pennsylvania completed a fair and free election.

Therefore, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and President Joe Biden, who were on the same 2020 ballot, won in a free and fair election.

Yet on Jan. 7, 2021, Smucker decided that our votes for president in Pennsylvania should not be counted. There is no option to only count the part of a ballot you want, nor has there ever been in the United States.

Rep. Smucker, if you believe that you won in a fair and free election, as I do, then so did Biden. Biden is our duly elected and lawfully serving president of the United States. With your words and actions, you have lost my vote.

Mary Grill

Manheim Township