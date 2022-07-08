For one brief moment July 2, I felt a glimmer of hope. The headline on the front page of that day’s LNP | LancasterOnline stated, “Smucker: Witness ‘credible’. ” I thought that, finally, Congressman Lloyd Smucker was entering the world of reality.

I was wrong.

Let’s give Smucker credit for not denying the undisputed facts that Cassidy Hutchinson presented to the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Unfortunately, I believe that is the only step toward rationality that Smucker has made.

He still insists on avoiding town hall meetings where he could interact with his constituents face-to-face. He still mostly avoids meeting face-to-face with reporters who could share his thoughts and priorities with the voters of Lancaster County. He continues to have telephone conference calls that are not open to the general public.

Even his spokesperson would not talk directly with a reporter, but emailed that thousands of people were on last week's call. Really? Thousands? Can he prove that?

There were about four occasions in 2020 when I was invited to be on the calls and I tried to get Smucker to answer a simple question: “Have you invited any newspaper reporter to listen in on these calls?” He never answered my question.

Smucker seemingly supports everything that the majority of Lancastrians oppose now. Are we going to give him another term in Congress to continue this? Democratic candidate Bob Hollister is running against Smucker in the 2022 congressional election. I challenge Smucker to participate in an open debate with Hollister before the election.

We have the opportunity to restore sense and sensibility to our government. Let’s not lose it again. Vote for Hollister in November!

Evelyn S. Albert

Ephrata

Former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board