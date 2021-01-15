I resent U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s efforts to negate my legally cast vote in the election. He should hang his head in shame for what I view as aiding and abetting a president who has spread disinformation (lies) and incited the domestic terrorist attack on our nation’s capital.

With Smucker’s consistent support, President Donald Trump has done more to damage the reputation of the United States than our enemies could have ever hoped to accomplish.

My question now for Smucker is, “What will you do when Trump is out of office?”

James Radel

Lancaster