By this point, I believe most levelheaded Americans know that the 2020 election was not rigged and did not have massive irregularities that would have affected the outcome.

The former president, however, has been promoting a stolen election, with no proof. And when federal and state elected officials support this conspiracy theory, it gains traction.

We know these local officeholders. They are our neighbors and friends. People think they must know something we don’t, and the lie takes hold.

Unfortunately, my congressional representative did not find it in his soul to support democracy and the will of Pennsylvania voters.

Instead, Rep. Lloyd Smucker backed the Big Lie and signed on to object to accepting this state’s electoral votes, even after then-President Donald Trump’s followers overran the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Smucker claims he was listening to his constituents. He would have been better off to listen to reason and tell people the truth, even if they didn’t want to hear it.

Rep. Smucker knows it was not a rigged election; he is a smart man. What he is not, however, is a courageous one. He seemingly put his finger in the air to test the political winds and decided that remaining in public office was more important than his oath to protect and defend the Constitution.

We need a representative who has principles, not one who doesn’t question Trumplicans’ guidance on how to vote.

Michel Gibeault

Manheim Township