Under ordinary times, what we have seen from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker would seem outrageous, but I believe that we are numbed by the Republicans becoming a cult instead of a political party.

First, let’s take Smucker’s vote against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress when Bannon refused to respond to a subpoena for testimony about the Jan. 6 insurrection. One can only conclude that Smucker doesn’t believe in following laws. (If you don’t agree, try avoiding a subpoena and see how quickly you go to jail.)

Then there have been the near-constant revelations about then-President Donald Trump attempting a coup to subvert the will of the voters. See the scathing bipartisan U.S. Senate report and the documentation of a three-hour meeting at the Department of Justice. A coup was only prevented because a slew of DOJ officials threatened to resign if Trump fired the acting attorney general in order to overturn the certified electoral votes with an alternate slate through Vice President Mike Pence.

Finally, even after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, 147 Republican members of Congress, including Smucker, committed what I view as treason by seeking to block Congress from accepting certified electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

A coup is defined as an illegal seizure of power, and treason as an attempt to overthrow the duly elected government. How can Smucker even contemplate running for office again? And how can anyone justify voting for him? Our democracy is at stake.

Fred Albright

Lancaster