The approval to build a commercial mega-development and sell it as a village on the edge of an Amish farming community would be unthinkable had it been anywhere but Lancaster County. To blatantly disrespect the Amish culture, apparently with complete disregard for their safety, is a new low even for the endless sprawl that is Manheim Township.
Once you successfully run the Amish off their land, and you will, you can fill in all that farmland with shopping centers, banks and townhouses. Link it all together with an asphalt path and pat yourselves on the back for being so sustainable.
Smart growth is the rural equivalent of urban renewal. It is a bogus sham — a good idea with no teeth that serves as a foil for developers to profit off the ignorance of the people who support it.
Ellen Flannery-Roth
Lititz