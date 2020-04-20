“Small, uncaring and petty” is how a letter writer (“Criticisms of Wolf,” April 11) describes small business owners who are forced to close shop. Perhaps if everyone was forced to do “their part” against their will, the letter writer’s attitude would differ.

What if all those people sitting on fat taxpayer-funded pensions were forced to give them up to ease the financial burden on the state? How about if real estate companies were forced to concede rent monies for the period these businesses are shut down? Or if utilities, service providers and insurers were forced to forgo charges for this period?

Small business owners spend years working to build entities that will someday fund their retirement. All the while, they are creating jobs, building communities and supplying service you cannot get from a big-box store or Amazon.

Now they are left to watch the work of their lifetime disappear. Even though there is no revenue coming in, the bills keep piling up, such that many of these shops will never open again. Hopes, dreams and aspirations dissolve like a raindrop on hot pavement.

Government programs and emergency funding? For some, two weeks and not a word from the Small Business Administration. Unemployment benefits might be denied because you are an owner, even though you have paid unemployment taxes all these years.

Let us create an even playing field where everyone is forced to sacrifice equally. Then we will see who the “whiners” are.

Harold Probst Jr.

Colerain Township