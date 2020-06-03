Help! I own a small barber shop. Unemployed for 12 weeks and have still received nothing. I was told 12 weeks ago I had to close my one-chair barber shop. I have been following what they ask of me as a small business owner. I’m 70 and have been a barber for 50 years. I still have to pay the rent for the shop, plus electricity and phone.

It’s been 12 weeks and I’m still waiting for unemployment. Went to the bank for a small business loan, but they don’t seem to deal with small businesses, perhaps because the banks make big money on the larger businesses!

What do they expect us to do? Can’t work and frustrated!

Connie and James Gamble

Mount Joy