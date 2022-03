There has been talk about temporarily doing away with the state and/or federal gas tax. The price of gasoline keeps going up.

I believe this is the prime time to drop the nine-tenths of a cent pricing on gasoline. The argument for maintaining it was that otherwise you’d have to round up and gas would cost one-tenth of a cent more.

But with way prices are going up now, who would notice? Get rid of the ninth-tenths by rounding up.

Jon Heck

Lancaster