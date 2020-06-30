Anyone who reads or watches real news likely has heard about the study released in May by Columbia University disease modelers. They reported that the 65,307 virus deaths reported by May 3 could have instead been 29,410 if the U.S. federal response had begun one week earlier than it did.

If action had started two weeks earlier, the death count was projected to be 11,253, or 83% lower. Now that we have more than 125,000 official deaths, one can see easily how that number could have been very significantly reduced — perhaps by even more than 83% — if control measures had started earlier. It is easy to see how that also could have radically changed what has happened to our economy and job opportunities in the months since.

Obviously, protective actions were not started by March 1. We have all watched the confusion at the federal level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had the physicians and scientists to lead the work and was equipped to offer sound advice to restrain the spread of the virus quickly and in the long term. But it seems clear that the suggestions from experts were not taken seriously as early as they should have been, nor were they carried out carefully, thoroughly and with dedication by President Donald Trump, who seemed bored with it all.

That plays a large part in explaining why we recently have returned to high numbers of cases and deaths, while Canada, the European Union and Australia, among others, have seen their numbers drastically reduced.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township