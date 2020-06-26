First, they came for Confederate statues, and now for ones honoring George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. What’s next? Perhaps the following recent tweet from left-wing activist Shaun King provides a clue:

“All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form (of) white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

We’re on a slippery slope, and the sled is speeding out of control. Wake up, silent majority, before it’s too late.

Mae Stehman

Lititz