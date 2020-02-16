It is common knowledge that President Donald Trump lies. But should you care that he lies? Should you care that he frequently lies? He lied about the size of his inauguration crowd. I don’t even care about the size of his inauguration crowd, but I care that he lies. Is there a difference between someone who seldom lies and someone who lies frequently? I think there is a difference.
The lies of someone who seldom lies are more likely to be caught. The audience of someone who lies frequently is less able to identify truth. And if you find yourself entertained by that person, you are less likely to care to identify fact vs. fiction.
Moreover, if you agree with that person on an issue dear to your heart, do you care if he lies about other issues? If you hear a statement repeatedly, are you more inclined to believe it? Even if it is not true? Remember that repetition is reinforcement.
It is no coincidence that dictators lie to their people. The Russian people are subject to a firehosing of falsehoods.
My fellow citizens, I believe that we are on a slippery slope toward authoritarianism.
When I was a student at Lehigh University taking a course in logic, the professor wrote the following sentence on the board the first day of class: “He who knows the laws of thought can with impunity violate the laws of thought.”
Please think about it.
Christine Nicklaus
Manheim Township