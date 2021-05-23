Democrats are not stupid. I can think of terms to describe them that would not be printed in this newspapers, but they are not stupid.

For a long time, most Democrats have been arguing for a $15 federal minimum wage. Even in a Democratic-controlled Congress, that has little chance of passing.

Enter the Biden/Harris administration and its introduction of unemployment benefits that I believe have millions sitting at home rather than returning to or seeking work. That has employers desperate for workers — and offering unprecedented wages for even entry-level jobs.

All of a sudden we have — ta-da! — a $15 minimum wage.

I believe that President Joe Biden wasn’t alert enough to pull this off. But, as much as I despise the Democratic power machine, I give it credit for pulling a slick end run.

Rich Oliver

Rapho Township