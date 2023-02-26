Democrat Bob Hollister said in his endorsement speech to run for Lancaster County commissioner, “We need to bring back the dignity and civility that was Lancaster County when I grew up” (“2 backed for commissioner,” Feb. 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

In seemingly the next breath, when talking about current Republican Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino, Hollister said, “Josh and Ray need a slap in the head, and I will provide it for them every time they need it. ... They are not serving the citizens of this county, and they need to be checked, and they need to be called out regularly.”

A slap in the head indeed!

I know Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino personally. I believe that they have done a fine job and deserve to be reelected as commissioners.

Shirley Cressman

West Lampeter Township

Former Lakes District committeewoman