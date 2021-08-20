What a shame and a slap in the face to all the military personnel who served in Afghanistan — when some of them paid the ultimate sacrifice.

I personally helped to build the runway in Kandahar with Pennsylvania’s fine 201st Red Horse Squadron, and I stood at attention saluting a flag-draped casket being loaded on a plane heading home.

I recently retired from the military after 25 years serving in the Marines, Air Force and Army; three different branches of service, with deployments in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

Now the Taliban has retaken all we worked for, and there is no one there to stop them from coming to our homeland. Gas prices are over $3 a gallon, and thousands of migrants are trying to cross the southern border every single day.

Our current president and vice president sure do not impress me. I think we need Ted Nugent and Howard Stern in the White House.

Remember, we get old too soon and smart too late.

Joe DeMora

Conestoga