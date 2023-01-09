In today’s world and especially in health care — with the challenges we have dealt with in the past three years — it is more important than ever that what we say is truthful and honest.

When Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health initially announced to employees that we would have a wider choice regarding the $25 gift card that we receive for Christmas, rather than it being a Turkey Hill or Giant gift card, and that we would also have a choice to have our gift donated, we were excited.

Then it was taken back, due to Lancaster General Health citing financial hardships.

There would be no Christmas bonus.

Please keep in mind that this was only $25. The gift was not going to make us rich, but it was a token that said, as employees, we were appreciated.

For the past nearly three years, we have worked through very difficult times, and this seems like a slap in the face.

When, as an organization, you do not take care of your core, the rest of things may fall apart.

We still have shortages in many departments and many people are picking up extra hours. It is hard to continue this way when you do not feel valued or appreciated.

Signs proclaimed us “Healthcare Heroes,” but all we feel is burned out and underappreciated.

Diana Nadu

East Drumore Township