This is how I see the answer to the “Should I or shouldn’t I?” question some are asking regarding a COVID-19 vaccination:

The enemy is COVID-19.

Isn’t it better to enter a war having a buddy by our side than to go it alone? Statistics from health experts prove that a greater risk is taken by not getting vaccinated than by getting vaccinated. And mingling between those who are and are not vaccinated creates its own kind of risk.

I have asked several friends who have not been vaccinated, “Why not?” Their answers vary from “No proof it works” (which is false) to “I’m not sure why.”

That, to me, is not so much an opinion, but serious risk-taking for us all.

Barb Campbell

Lancaster Township